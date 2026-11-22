Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will begin scheduled power cuts on Sunday, November 22, because of difficulties supplying fuel to power plants, the head of national electricity company Tavanir told state television.

Mohammad Allahdad said the schedule had yet to be finalized. Households and businesses could face up to two hours without power over a two-day period, with cuts potentially rising to two hours a day if temperatures fall further. Customers will be notified of outage times through apps or by text message.

Allahdad said war damage had knocked out about 230 million cubic meters a day of gas production capacity. Iran has restored part of that capacity, but production capacity remains below last year’s levels, making it harder to supply power plants in the coming months.

Iran has imposed similar cuts in recent years when power plants ran short of fuel. The country holds some of the world’s largest oil and gas reserves, but its electricity network has suffered from years of underinvestment under longstanding Western restrictions.

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