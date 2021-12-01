Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran starts enriching with advanced machines at Fordow during deal talks

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-01T16:35:41+0000
Iran starts enriching with advanced machines at Fordow during deal talks

Shafaq News / Iran has started the process of enriching uranium to 20% purity with advanced centrifuges at its Fordow facility buried inside a mountain, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday, a move likely to raise tensions at talks on Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) verified on Tuesday that Iran fed uranium hexafluoride feedstock enriched to up to 5% into a cascade, or cluster, of 166 IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow to enrich it further to up to 20%, the IAEA said in a statement. An IAEA report last month said Iran was operating 166 IR-6 machines there without keeping the enriched product.

Source: Reuters

related

IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

Date: 2021-11-24 16:03:41
IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

Date: 2021-02-20 07:37:56
Blinken: US and its European partners were "once again on the same page" on Iran

Covid-19: more than 322 thousand cases in Iran

Date: 2020-08-07 12:48:18
Covid-19: more than 322 thousand cases in Iran

Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Date: 2020-12-04 14:22:32
Germany asks to renew US-Iran negotiations

Iran expresses readiness to build the "Resistance Museum" in Iraq 

Date: 2021-09-06 11:49:51
Iran expresses readiness to build the "Resistance Museum" in Iraq 

Iran’s nuclear power is for peaceful use, Rouhani says

Date: 2021-06-15 17:55:37
Iran’s nuclear power is for peaceful use, Rouhani says

Iran: Deadly Response to Water Protests, Report

Date: 2021-07-23 06:26:53
Iran: Deadly Response to Water Protests, Report

Iran's top negotiator on Vienna talks: Constructive, next meeting on Friday

Date: 2021-04-06 17:01:46
Iran's top negotiator on Vienna talks: Constructive, next meeting on Friday