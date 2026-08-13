Iran says it still controls Hormuz

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Strait of Hormuz remains under Iranian control, Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters affirmed on Thursday, dismissing Washington's claims of “normal ship movement” through the waterway as lies.

In a statement, the Headquarters maintained that no vessel can pass safely through the Strait without Iran's permission and oversight.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that the Strait of Hormuz is fully under US control, with ship transits coordinated with his forces enforcing a naval blockade on Iran.

Citing Kpler data, the Wall Street Journal reported that half the vessels crossing the Strait in August used the Iran-operated route, while the other half concealed their tracking data, with only two of 166 transits using the US-backed route.