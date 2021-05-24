Iran says it is waiting for a change in Saudi Arabia's behavior as talks continue in Iraq

Shafaq News / Iran said on Monday that it was waiting for a change in Saudi Arabia's behavior as the contacts between the two countries continue, Xinhua reported.

"Saudi Arabia must decide whether to continue to use this boring rhetoric and discourse of the past and not to change its behavior, or to distance itself from expansionist and belligerent policies," Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran's foreign ministry, said in a weekly press briefing for journalists.

Khatibzadeh's comments came when asked about the remarks of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan on May 18 that he was hopeful for talks with Iran.

Iran has always been ready for "regional dialogues and arrangements" and welcomed Saudi Arabia's presence in talks with Iranian representatives in Iraq, Khatibzadeh said.

Talks in Iraq between the two countries continue, and "it remains to be seen" if they will reach a good conclusion, he added.

Iran's foreign ministry confirmed on May 10 that Iran and Saudi Arabia had been holding talks in Iraq to defuse tensions between the two rival countries.