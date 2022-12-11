Iran's response to some neighbor's ambitions will be crushing: Iranian MP

Shafaq News/ The deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Ali Nikzad, on Sunday said that Iran's response to some neighbors' ambitions will be "strong, crushing, and regrettable."

In a speech he delivered before the legislative body today, Nikzad said that the Islamic Republic has avoided dominant or recessive policies so far.

The policy of good neighborliness with neighbors is also a fixed principle in the foreign policy of Iran, he added, saying that Iran has proven to be a great friend and supporter of its neighbors.

The lawmaker added that the Iranian nation's fierce defense of the Iraqi people and government against the barbaric invasion of ISIS is a good example of Iran's benevolence towards its neighbors.

Nikzad said that Iran while being merciful to its neighbors, deals firmly, decisively, and crushingly against any mischief.

The lawmaker termed informed, safe, and economically prosperous neighbors as important point to Iran, adding that Iran's response will be powerful, strong, and regrettable in case of any excessive ambitions by its neighbors.

Iran welcomes the increase in economic exchanges with neighboring countries and does not interfere in their internal affairs, Nikzad stressed, adding that Iran will never compromise on national integrity with any country.