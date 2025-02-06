Iran's new warship: Drone carrier Shahid Baqeri

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially added the Shahid (martyr) Baqeri Drone Carrier Warship to its naval fleet, reinforcing Iran’s maritime defense and long-range operational capabilities.

According to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the inauguration of the warship coincides with ongoing military drills that began in early January and will continue through early March.

During the official ceremony, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri hailed the vessel as “a significant step in enhancing Iran’s deterrence in distant waters” emphasizing its role in protecting national interests. The warship, originally a container ship, has been repurposed into a multi-functional combat platform featuring a 180-meter runway for launching and recovering drones, helicopters, and fast-attack boats.

Designed for extended missions, the Shahid Baqeri boasts a range of 22,000 nautical miles and can remain operational for up to a year without refueling, even in rough sea conditions (Force 9). Tangsiri detailed its advanced weaponry, which includes short- and medium-range air defense systems, long-range surface-to-surface cruise missiles, electronic warfare and intelligence systems, and guided underwater units.

Beyond military functions, the warship features a fully equipped medical center, including an operating room, coronary care unit, and radiology services, alongside recreational facilities such as a gym and training hall. This latest addition follows Iran’s recent expansion of its naval capabilities, including the introduction of an intelligence vessel specializing in electronic warfare and cyber surveillance.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri underscored that the Shahid Baqeri serves as a mobile maritime platform for UAV and helicopter missions, strengthening Iran’s ability to project power across international waters. The commissioning comes at a time of heightened regional tensions involving Israel and the United States.