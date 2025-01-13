Iran's drone fleet expands: 1,000 new stealth UAVs join arsenal

Shafaq News/ As Iran prepares for potential escalations with Israel and the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump, the Iranian military has significantly enhanced its drone capabilities by acquiring a fleet of advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Monday that the Iranian army has received 1,000 strategic drones equipped with stealth technology and anti-fortification capabilities. The drones have now been integrated into the military’s combat operations framework.

According to Tasnim, the drones were designed and manufactured domestically in collaboration with Iran’s Ministry of Defense. They boast unique features, including a range of over 2,000 kilometers, long flight endurance, high destructive power, and the ability to evade advanced defense systems. The drones are fully autonomous and capable of completing missions without human control from launch to target impact.

The new drones are intended for specialized missions, enhancing reconnaissance, border surveillance, and combat efficiency. They will be deployed to key bases and operational zones to expand Iran’s long-range strike capabilities.

In a related development, Iran unveiled its latest "suicide drone," named Rezvan (Radwan), during the Great Prophet (PBUH) military drills conducted earlier this month.

This drone, developed by the ground forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), features a front-mounted camera for live imagery transmission. The camera enables real-time target selection, with the drone’s cylindrical launcher facilitating rapid deployment.

With a range of 20 kilometers and a 20-minute flight endurance, the Rezvan drone is optimized for swift, precise attacks, particularly in challenging terrains like mountainous regions. Its portability and ease of use make it a valuable asset for rapid-response units combating terrorist threats.

Last Thursday, Iranian officials highlighted the Rezvan drone’s deployment, positioning it as an ideal choice for ground forces due to its compact size and ease of transportation.

Notably, Iran’s military strength ranks 16th globally, according to the Global Firepower Index, placing it behind Israel (15th) and ahead of Spain (17th).