Iran’s Khamenei warns of "bomb" in Iraq and Syria, calls Syrian crisis an “American-Zionist plot”

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned, on Wednesday, of what he described as a "bomb" in Iraq and Syria, stressing that the Axis of Resistance will “encompass” the entire Middle East.

In a speech broadcast by Iranian media, Khamenei described ISIS as a "bomb" meant to destabilize the region, from Iraq to Syria, with the primary aim of undermining the security of Iran.

“Iran will not allow the region's security to be compromised,” Khamenei added, affirming that Iranian forces in Iraq and Syria are present to protect holy sites and prevent instability.

Regarding the situation in Syria, he highlighted Israeli airstrikes "supported by the United States," viewing the US as a participant in the aggression against Syria and its infrastructure's destruction.

“There should be no doubt that what happened in Syria was the result of a joint American-Zionist plot… We have indications that leave no room for doubt about this conclusion,” he clarified.

However, the Supreme Leader expressed optimism about the country's future, stating, "The brave Syrian youth will liberate the occupied territories. There is no doubt this will happen, and the Resistance Front will also expel the US from the region."

Concerning Hezbollah and Palestinian factions, Khamenei praised their “resilience against pressure and conspiracies,” stating that “resistance will grow stronger with increased pressure.” He also commended Hezbollah's rising strength, noting their ability to withstand the "blows" directed at them.

"The more pressure you apply, the stronger the resistance grows; the more crimes you commit, the more determined it becomes; the more you fight them, the further it expands,” he explained.

Moreover, he rejected analyses by some parties "claiming Iran’s weakness," confirming, "Iran is strong and will become even more powerful."

Khamenei emphasized that resistance means “confronting the United States in the region,” noting that the peoples of the region have demonstrated resilience alongside Palestine despite 75 years of occupation.

“The bets on forgetting the Palestinian cause have failed."