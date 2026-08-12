Iran-run Hormuz route draws half of vessel traffic in August

Shafaq News- Washington

Half the vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz in August used the Iran-operated route, while the other half concealed their tracking data, with only two of 166 transits using the US-backed route, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing Kpler data.

US President Donald Trump, however, said the United States had “total control” of the strait and suggested Washington would retain it, adding that the US naval blockade is a “wall of steel” that Iran was unable to challenge it.

Kpler figures showed earlier that traffic through the strategic waterway had fallen to six vessels, compared with an average of about 11 per day over the previous 10 days.

Chokepoint traffic rises, risks persistMaritime traffic increased through both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb on 11 August, but higher volumes have not translated into normalisation. Hormuz crossings rose to 14, with 11 using the Iranian Unilateral Scheme and none using… pic.twitter.com/szFMq6tO4c — Kpler (@Kpler) August 12, 2026

On August 11, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said navy MH-60 helicopter fired two missiles at the vessel’s engine room after its civilian crew ignored repeated warnings while attempting to breach the US blockade, which remains in effect.