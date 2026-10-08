Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is reviewing Washington’s response to its seven-day proposal and expects to reply within days, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Thursday, as indirect negotiations continue through mediators.

“We presented our proposal, known as the seven-day plan, and heard the Americans’ views in response,” Araghchi told reporters.

At a Republican campaign rally in San Antonio on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was making progress toward an agreement with Tehran, even as Washington considered renewed large-scale military operations in the coming weeks. Trump claimed Iranian officials were “willing to offer anything” to end the confrontation but acknowledged that reaching a deal “isn’t really something that I want to do.”

Iranian Vice President and Atomic Energy Organization chief Mohammad Eslami, however, ruled out surrendering Tehran’s uranium stockpiles or abandoning domestic enrichment. Nuclear negotiations were not on the agenda, he said, dismissing recent US statements as an “expression of desperation.”

The seven-day proposal addresses maritime, economic, and diplomatic issues, offering to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks within a week in exchange for Washington lifting its naval blockade, easing restrictions on Iranian oil sales, and restoring a regional ceasefire. Qatar has mediated the latest exchanges.

The initiative builds on the June 17 Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which established a temporary framework for ending military operations, lifting the blockade, and reopening the waterway. Tehran is seeking a broader settlement based on that arrangement.

Uranium enrichment remains a major obstacle, with earlier negotiations having deferred discussions over Iran’s stockpile and the government continuing to reject demands to halt domestic enrichment or transfer the material abroad.