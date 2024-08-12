Iran prepares major attack as tensions surge over recent assassinations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli journalist Barak Ravid quoted a senior official stating that Iran is preparing missile systems and drones, similar to its actions before the April attack on Israel, while Israel and the US remain uncertain about the timing of the next attack.

Ravid continued, citing the Israeli official, that “Iran is publicly showing its intent to launch a major attack, surpassing the one in April, with no signs of retreat.”

On Sunday, Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani confirmed that “the response to Israel is legitimate and will be decisive.”

He further emphasized Iran's "right to legitimate self-defense," warning that the response "will be costly but ultimately benefit regional security and stability, serving the interests of all countries in the region."

Recent Israeli assassinations of Hezbollah’s top military commander Fouad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran have spiked regional tensions. In response, Iran and Hezbollah have vowed retaliation, while the US has pledged support for Israel if attacked.