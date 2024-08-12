Iran prepares for major attack on Israel; Hezbollah claims rocket attacks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Sunday evening about Iran’s plans to attack Israel, and sirens in the Upper Galilee and rocket attacks on northern Israeli settlements were reported, according to Israeli media.

The region is on edge, anticipating Iran's response to the assassination of Haniyeh in Tehran, with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard blaming Tel Aviv and implicating Washington, while fears of expanded conflict rise following Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr's assassination in an Israeli raid on Beirut, accompanied by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant's warning of unprecedented retaliation if attacked by Hezbollah, Iran, or their allies.

The Jerusalem Post affirmed that Gallant told Austin during their call that “Iranian military preparations indicated Iran was preparing for a significant attack against Israel,” a source briefed on the conversation shared.

Moreover, Axios reported that Israeli intelligence believes Iran plans to attack Israel before the August 15 ceasefire mediation meeting.

In this context, the Israel Broadcasting Authority revealed that “security estimates suggest Iran will launch a more severe attack than last April's.”

The authority quoted the Israeli Defense Minister on Sunday, stating, "Enemies from Iran and Lebanese Hezbollah threaten to harm us in ways they have not done before.”

“I hope they will not escalate the war.”

Additionally, the Israeli army spokesman affirmed, “Despite reports of a potential Iranian response, home front instructions in Israel remain unchanged,” while military intelligence and the Israeli Air Force have raised the alert level to the maximum.

Regarding the rocket attacks on Israeli settlements in the north, Hebrew Channel 14 reported “explosions heard from Nahariya to the Krayot area, with rockets hitting several homes in the Capri settlement.”

Hebrew media have confirmed no casualties so far, while the Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority noted that “rockets had caused a fire in Western Galilee,” with the latest burst involving over 30 rockets.

In turn, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the missile attack, stating, "In support of our resilient Palestinian people in Gaza and their courageous resistance, and in response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages, particularly Maaroub, the Islamic Resistance attacked the new headquarters of the 146th Division Command in Jatoun with Katyusha rockets on August 12, 2024.”

Notably, the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified daily along southern Lebanon's border from Ras Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms for over 10 months, with Hezbollah announcing on October 8 that it would support the Palestinian resistance in Gaza against the Israeli war.

According to Al-Jazeera's tracker, since October 7, at least 39,790 people have been killed in Gaza, including more than 15,000 children, and more than 92,002 have been injured.