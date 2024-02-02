Iran loses senior advisor in Israeli attack in Syria

Shafaq News/ An Israeli air strike has killed Saeed Ali Dadi, a senior adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) south of Damascus, according to several Iranian media outlets.

IRGC Advisors are responsible for coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran, an important part of Iran's regional network of allies and proxies known as the "Axis of Resistance."

Ali Dadi's death came after Reuters reported that Iran had reduced its military presence in Syria due to the Israeli strikes. Although Iran "has no intention of withdrawing from Syria," according to the report, adding that Iran would rely more on Shiite factions to maintain its influence there.

The Syrian defense ministry reported on Friday that Israel fired missiles from the Golan Heights and hit areas south of Damascus and that the air defenses shot down some of them.

In addition, It was also reported that the Revolutionary Guard expressed its concerns to the Syrian regime that "the leaking of information from within the Syrian security forces played a role in the recent deadly strikes."

Israel has been conducting frequent attacks on Iranian and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria, killing many top commanders, including Razi Musawi, who was killed in the Sayyida Zainab area, and the IRGC's intelligence head in Syria, Sadegh Omidzadeh, who was killed in the Mezzeh Villas area in the west.