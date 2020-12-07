Report

Iran is ready to commit the nurse agreement in conditions

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced, on Monday, tehran' readiness  to commit to the nuclear agreement if the United States and European countries fulfill their oblobligations” the Europian pressure on Iran as it was by the Us administration is  wrong." Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, in a press conference, reported by Iranian media.

 He added, "If Europe and the United States return to  fulfill their obligations in the nuclear deal, Iran will be committed to it too."

Khatibzadeh indicated that Iran supports l the nuclear agreement, "and we will continue to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency until a major problem occurs and harms our interests.”

 The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell,  hoped to re-vive the agreement signed between the P5 + 1 group and Iran.

 Borrell  spoke last Tuesday by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif, to forbid Tehran from implementing the recommendations of its parliament to raise uranium enrichment rates.

 Observers believe that the international community is waiting for Biden to take power, saying  Europe is optimistic about a possible chance of reviving the agreement.

