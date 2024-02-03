Iran introduces the long-range Shafaq missile

Shafaq News/ Iran Army Aviation (IRIAA) unveiled a new precision strike, smart, and long-range missile named Shafaq (Dawn), among several other domestically developed achievements.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the missile has a range of 20 kilometers. It can be launched rapidly, delivering a high volume of firepower to cause substantial damage to enemies within a short duration.

The Yousef night vision system was also revealed during the ceremony. This domestically developed system can detect and strike fixed and mobile targets from a long distance away, even in adverse weather conditions.

The night vision system utilizes advanced technologies, including stabilization based on optical gyroscopes and tracking algorithms derived from artificial intelligence.

Notably, Iran has made significant progress in manufacturing a wide range of military equipment in recent years, achieving self-sufficiency in the defense sector.