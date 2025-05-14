Iran hits back at Trump’s claims: US distorts realities

Shafaq News/ Iranian officials have sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent statements about Iran, accusing him of “distorting the truth” and attempting to shift blame for regional instability.

Speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, Trump pledged to deny Tehran access to nuclear capabilities and financial networks, while also committing to cut off the flow of money reportedly used to “finance terrorism and destabilize Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned Trump’s remarks as a “deceitful” narrative, placing the blame for Iran’s economic hardships squarely on US actions. “Washington, through decades of sanctions and both military and non-military pressures, had hindered the progress of Iran.”

Moving to Israeli hostilities in Gaza, Araghchi slammed the US for allegedly ignoring Tel Aviv's policies while portraying Iran as the primary threat. “It is a deliberate attempt to distort the reality of who the true aggressor is.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf described the US president’s comments as delusional, noting that “Trump should instead focus on his declining approval ratings.”

“Iran would never surrender despite the US’s maximum pressure policy,” he added. “Iran does not seek war, but it will never surrender.”