Iran claims “indications and evidence” of Israeli ties in deadly attack on security forces near Pakistan border

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, stated that there are "many indications and evidence" linking the attackers who killed several Iranian security forces near the Pakistan border on October 26 to Israel, as reported by Bloomberg News.

On Saturday, Iranian authorities reported that “an attack on a police convoy in the troubled Sistan and Baluchestan province in the south of the country resulted in the deaths of 10 members of the national police force.”

The German news agency DPA noted that authorities labeled the incident a "terrorist attack," with no group claiming responsibility so far. However, the extremist group "Jaish al-Adl" operates in the province and has recently increased its attacks.

These developments coincide with a recent Israeli attack on Iran, which involved a series of airstrikes targeting sites across Iran’s Khuzestan, Ilam, and Tehran provinces. According to Iranian officials, while Iran’s air defense systems intercepted most of the missiles, over four military officers were killed in the attacks.

In response, Tehran will “use all available tools” to retaliate against Israel’s weekend assault on military targets, Baghaei stated at a press conference on Monday.

"We are using all available means to respond firmly and effectively to the aggression of the Zionist regime," Baghaei said. "The nature of our response will depend on the nature of the attack."

Baghaei further affirmed that Israel “does not respect any limits in its law-breaking approach... it has repeatedly violated the airspace of many countries,” referencing its use of airspace controlled by the US military in Iraq to launch strikes on Iranian territory.