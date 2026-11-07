Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran shot down more than 260 "enemy" aircraft during its 40-day war with the United States and Israel, including advanced fighter jets and drones, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) spokesman Hossein Moheb said on Saturday, describing the figure as a major achievement for the country's air defense forces.

At a press conference, Moheb listed F-35, F-16, F-8, and F-5 fighter jets among the aircraft, along with drones and other advanced models. He added that the IRGC's tally exceeded that of Iran's regular army.

Moheb also claimed that Iranian forces had downed seven MQM-170 reconnaissance drones and recovered them intact over the past one to two weeks.

On Iran's defense industry, Moheb credited the expansion of domestic weapons production and aerospace development with transforming the country's military capabilities, turning Iran from an arms importer into a producer and exporter of advanced weapons.

IRGC spokesman says Iran has built numerous underground missile cities and facilities by leveraging indigenous expertise and the country's vast geography. Brigadier General Mohebbi: 🔹 The IRGC Aerospace Force managed to shoot down 260 enemy aircraft during the conflict. https://t.co/noeHHyeOke — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 7, 2026

Citing the replication of Iran's Shahed-136 drone by other countries as evidence of progress in the domestic defense industry, he said Iran's increasingly sophisticated weapons depended on local expertise and production rather than foreign purchases or overseas advisers.

"We will not allow the enemy to stop us from producing weapons, even for a moment," Moheb added, pointing to Iran's development of underground facilities for weapons production and storage.

He also outlined efforts to reduce the radar signatures of missiles and drones and equip them with advanced stealth technology, saying these features enabled the weapons to penetrate multiple layers of modern air defense systems and strike their targets accurately.

"Continued precision strikes against enemy military positions, bases and critical infrastructure have demonstrated the failure of the adversaries' calculations," he concluded.