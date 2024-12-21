Iran busts "takfiri network" near Iraqi border in Kermanshah

Shafaq News/ Iran dismantled what was described as "extremist Takfiri network" in Kermanshah province near the Iraqi border, Iranian authorities announced on Saturday.

Amir Feyzi, the prosecutor of Sarpol-e Zahab city, stated that operational intelligence units in Kermanshah identified and targeted the Takfiri network in the city.

"During a detailed technical and intelligence operation, all members of this network were successfully arrested with judicial coordination," Feyzi added.

The identities, nationalities, and number of the network's members have not been disclosed.