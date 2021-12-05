Report

Iran bans using "Non Persian" names for shops

Category: World

Date: 2021-12-05T17:34:10+0000
Iran bans using "Non Persian" names for shops

Shafaq News/ Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance banned using "foreign" and "non-Persian" names for commercial centers in the capital, Tehran.

The resolution includes Latin, Turkish, Kurdish, and local accents in Iran.

Mehr News quoted Tehran's Places Police Chief, Nader Moradi, saying that the commercial centers are allowed to use Persian names only and local names are allowed in the corresponding cities and provinces exclusively.

The new act permits the local authorities to "deal with the violators appropriately".

