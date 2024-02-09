Iran affirms war is not the solution in Gaza crisis

Shafaq News / On Friday, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, affirmed that Iran had clarified to the US since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza that "war is not the solution," noting at Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut that "Hezbollah and the resistance in Lebanon have bravely and wisely fulfilled their effective deterrent role."

He added that Iran would continue "its strong support for the resistance in Lebanon, as we consider Lebanon's security to be Iran's and the region's security."

Abdollahian is expected to meet with Lebanese officials and hold talks with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Notably, Hezbollah began attacks on the border between Lebanon and Israel on Oct. 8 after 17 years of relative calm, a day after Hamas launched its attack on southern Israel, sparking the Gaza war.

Hezbollah officials said they would stop the attack on Israeli military positions when the Israeli attack on Gaza comes to an end.