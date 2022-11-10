Report

Iran accuses foreign countries of destabilizing the State

Category: World

Date: 2022-11-10T17:51:17+0000
Iran accuses foreign countries of destabilizing the State

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iranian Intelligence Minister Ismail Khatib said the "enemies" want to destroy Iran through protests, warning that Britain will pay the price for attempts to "destabilize security."

In an interview with Khamenei.ir, the official website of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Intelligence Minister has shed light on the recent riots in Iran, blaming the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Israel for waging "hybrid warfare" against the Iranian nation.

"We had received many reports about intelligence officers contacting various counter-revolutionary groups, many traitors inside the country, illegal trade unions, even some training programs that were being conducted under the guise of tours for tourists, and civil and legal training given to Iranians abroad." He said.

"The Zionist regime's role was more obvious. In terms of propaganda, England's role was clearer. In the expenditures that were made, Saudi Arabia's role was evident. All of the financial support provided for that degenerate show in Berlin, where the monarchists, the MKO, the separatists, and sexually disoriented groups had gathered, was at the expense of the primitive Saudi Arabian regime. They paid for the propaganda, the preparations, audio and video coverage, the rental of advanced equipment for aerial videography of the gathering, facilities for the large number of journalists attending, and the distribution of food, etc. We have evidence for this claim." He added.

Khatib also revealed that the security forces foiled a plot of "enemies" to attack an air industry center in the central city of Isfahan.

