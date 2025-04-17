Iran-US talks: IAEA seeks involvement

Shafaq News/ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is prepared to assist ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, Director General Rafael Grossi announced on Thursday during a visit to Tehran.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting with Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Grossi acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized diplomacy, warning that “some would rather see these talks fail” while urging continued efforts toward peace.

He also underlined the IAEA’s role in verifying any future agreement, stating, “For any deal to be valid, our role in verification is essential.” Grossi added that the agency’s priority is to help close gaps and ensure a credible outcome.

His visit comes ahead of the next round of Iran–US talks, set for Saturday, after earlier discussions in Oman.

Earlier today, IAEA Director General met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who described the talks as constructive. “As variety of spoilers are gathered to derail current negotiations, we need a Director General of Peace,” Araghchi posted on X, expressing confidence in Grossi’s commitment to the IAEA’s technical mandate.