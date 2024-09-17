Iraq signs technical cooperation agreement with IAEA, aiming for peaceful nuclear applications

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, who also heads the country's Atomic Energy Commission, has signed a technical cooperation agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the period 2024-2029.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education, the agreement, signed by Al-Aboudi and Hua Liu, deputy director general and head of the IAEA's Department of Technical Cooperation “covers several key areas including nuclear medicine, agriculture, food security, energy production, radioactive waste management, and decommissioning of nuclear facilities.”

Al-Aboudi, who is currently participating in the 68th IAEA General Conference in Vienna, stressed Iraq’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the IAEA across scientific fields, and the importance of strengthening Iraq’s technical and scientific capacities in peaceful nuclear applications.

In turn, Hua Liu expressed the IAEA’s commitment to providing the necessary support for Iraq in these collaborative efforts.