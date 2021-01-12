Iran’ Leaders threaten us every day, Pompeo said

Shafaq News / US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday posted a photo on twitter included Iran's leaders.

Pompeo commented on the post, "Let’s talk Iran. The men in these photos threaten America and Israel nearly every day."

The photo included supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and commander of the Quds Force General Ismail Ghaani.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif charged that the US was creating a pretext for war. But Soleimani's successor marked his death by pledging that "those who took part in this assassination and crime will not be safe on earth. It's definite."

Speaking to a crowd gathered to observe the deadly anniversary, Gen. Esmail Ghaani called Trump a "foolish man" under “the sway of Israel and Saudi Arabia”, and warned that "it's possible, even from inside your own house, there may emerge someone who will retaliate