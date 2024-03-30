Iran International TV host stabbed in London, Police investigates

Shafaq News/ A presenter for the Iran International TV news channel has been repeatedly stabbed as he exited his house in London.

Iran International said Pouria Zeraati, 36, the host of the "Last Word" program, was attacked by unidentified men and suffered knife wounds.

"He is in a stable condition but remains hospitalized."

The Metropolitan Police said it investigated the incident.

"Due to the victim's occupation as a journalist at a Persian-language media organization based in the UK, coupled with the fact that there have been a number of threats directed towards this group of journalists in recent times, the incident is being investigated by specialist officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command." The Police said.

Iran International, which reported extensively in 2022 on anti-government protests in Iran, stated that its journalists "have long been a target by the (Iranian) regime for their coverage of Iran and the platform it provides to critics and human rights activists."

On the other hand, Iranian authorities accused the channel of engaging in extensive anti-Iran propaganda, labeling it as a "branch of the enemy's intelligence."