International Palestinian rights organization condemns Israeli aggression

Shafaq News / Dr. Salah Abdel-Ati, the President of the International Organization for Palestinian Rights, "Hashd," confirmed that Israeli forces deliberately target civilians in the Gaza Strip. He described the lives of the Gaza residents as turning into a "catastrophe" due to ongoing attacks and urged Arab countries to support Palestinians. Abdel-Ati called for an emergency session of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to fulfill their duties.
Abdel-Ati revealed that Israeli forces and warplanes are conducting a sweeping onslaught on the Gaza Strip, an area no larger than 360 square kilometers, making it one of the most densely populated regions in the world. He emphasized that Israel deliberately targets civilians and civilian structures, violating international humanitarian law and rules of war. This has led to hundreds of casualties, with the majority being children and women.
The Israeli forces have also cut off water and internet supplies in certain areas of Gaza, transforming the lives of its inhabitants into a catastrophe. The destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, and homes has resulted in over 173,000 citizens being displaced from their homes.
Abdel-Ati stressed the need for continued public pressure on governments to fulfill their ethical and legal duties to support the Palestinian people and their resistance. He emphasized the ethical and diplomatic obligations to expose Israeli crimes, demand their cessation, provide humanitarian support to hospitals, and call for the immediate opening of a humanitarian corridor to supply Gaza with essential items, particularly medical equipment and medicines.
The Palestinian resistance continues to defend the rights of the Palestinian people and exercise their right to self-determination by engaging the enemy on the Gaza borders and launching locally manufactured rockets.
Regarding international stances, Abdel-Ati noted that while some nations and governments stand with Palestinian national rights and support them, others adopt double standards. He specifically pointed out the United States, which provides military, financial, and political support to the occupation.
Abdel-Ati mentioned that Arab states are divided into three categories: those supporting Palestinian national rights, those normalizing relations with the occupation, and those not taking a serious stance on the issue.
He concluded by emphasizing that Israel has closed all avenues for a peaceful resolution, denying all relevant commitments related to the Palestinian cause, and seeks to settle the conflict at the expense of the Palestinians.