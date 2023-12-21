International Astronaut to join the U.S. mission to moon, U.S. Vice President Announces

Shafaq News/ During a White House's National Space Council meeting, Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Wednesday that an international astronaut would land on the moon's surface as part of NASA's Artemis program.

Harris emphasized the essential role of allies and partners in the Artemis program. She stated, "Today, in recognition of the essential role that our allies and partners play in the Artemis program, I'm proud to announce that, alongside American astronauts, we intend to land an international astronaut on the surface of the moon by the end of the decade." The decision aims to strengthen global cooperation in space exploration.

While the specific Artemis missions for international astronauts have not been designated beyond Artemis II, NASA has committed to three opportunities for European Space Agency astronauts, one for a Canadian Space Agency astronaut and one for a Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut to fly to the Gateway.

Artemis II, scheduled for November 2024, is poised to be a historic mission as it will be the first time humans orbit the moon since the Apollo program. Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, part of the Artemis II crew, introduced Vice President Harris during the announcement.