Intense battles near Shifa medical complex in Gaza

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses from the Gaza Strip reported on Friday that Palestinian factions are currently engaged in fierce and intense clashes with advancing Israeli forces in the vicinity of the Shifa Medical Complex in western Gaza.
Witnesses in the northern Gaza Strip, according to "Russia Today", mentioned "hearing explosions and intense battles, with the Palestinian resistance currently engaging in fierce confrontations in the northwest of the Gaza Strip."
Israeli media reported, "News has emerged of a confrontation between our forces and Hamas fighters near the Shifa Hospital in Gaza. There are also reports of gunfire exchange in the areas of Beit Lahia and Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip."