Intense Israeli strikes hit Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army renewed its attacks on areas in southern Lebanon on Monday morning, stating it was carrying out "intensive strikes" on Hezbollah targets.

According to media reports, Israeli aircraft launched raids on multiple areas in southern Lebanon, including Jabal Al-Rihane, the outskirts of Al-Burj Al-Shemali, Zibqin, the outskirts of Al-Qasmiyah, the outskirts of Kafr Rumman, and areas in northern Beqaa.

Lebanese media confirmed that Israeli airstrikes targeted the Juroud El-Hermel area in eastern Lebanon.

Additionally, “more than 80 Israeli airstrikes hit areas in Nabatieh,” the Lebanese National News Agency reported.

Footage of the Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon circulated on social media, showing missile strikes on various areas and towns, including the Al-Hosh area in the Tyre district and the Beqaa Governorate.

Israeli airstrike on the Al-Hosh.

غارة إسرائيلية على منطقة الحوش قضاء صور pic.twitter.com/rkEppUIeJP — Annahar (@Annahar) September 23, 2024

In turn, the Israeli army did not provide further details about the strikes, which come amid some of the fiercest cross-border exchanges of fire, coinciding with the Israeli war on Gaza, where Israeli hostilities have led to at least 41,252 deaths, including nearly 16,500 children, and over 95,497 injuries. Hezbollah has vowed to support Gaza in this conflict until a ceasefire is reached.

On Sunday, the Israeli army reported that 150 rockets and drones were launched overnight from Lebanon toward Israel. Hezbollah's rocket barrages targeted several areas in Upper and Lower Galilee, as well as southeast Haifa and Acre.

These attacks come in the wake of Israel's recent actions, including the bombing of communication devices and wireless systems, which killed dozens, including children. An Israeli airstrike in Beirut also claimed 45 lives, among them senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil and other top leaders from the elite Radwan force.