“In just 30 minutes,” 20 Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon's Baalbek; Hezbollah targets Israeli military positions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes, exceeding 20 in just half an hour, targeted the vicinity of a hospital and other areas in the city of Baalbek, Lebanon, resulting in civilian casualties, while Hezbollah continues to target Israeli military positions.

RT reported that Israeli warplanes launched several airstrikes targeting fuel tanks in the Douris plain in Baalbek, causing massive explosions that shook the city. “The airstrikes, which exceeded 20 in just half an hour, also hit the area around Dar Al-Amal Hospital and neighborhoods in the Sheikh Habib district, near the Baalbek Castle, resulting in the deaths and injuries of many Lebanese citizens,” it affirmed.

Additionally, Israeli aircraft conducted strikes on Baalbek's Beit Slaybi and Bednayel, causing nine deaths, according to preliminary information.

The Israeli army had issued a warning to the residents of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, urging them to evacuate their homes immediately, which caused widespread panic among the population.

Following the warning, Baalbek-Hermel Governor Khodr Bashir announced, “There is currently panic among the residents due to the Israeli evacuation warnings,” adding, “We fear we may witness a major destructive scene caused by Israel.”

Moreover, an Israeli airstrike targeted the town of Kfar Joz in the Nabatieh district.

In response, Hezbollah announced in a series of statements that its fighters targeted a gathering of more than twelve Israeli soldiers, with a guided missile between the towns of Kfarkela and Deir Mimas, resulting in several casualties. They also targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the settlements of Shtula and Jattun with suicide drones, asserting that they hit their targets accurately, as well as a gathering of soldiers in the Wadi Al-Asafir area in the town of Khiam and near Fatima Gate with a missile barrage.

Furthermore, Hezbollah fighters in the air defense units engaged a warplane in the skies over the Zahrani area and shot down a Hermes 450 drone in the western sector with a surface-to-air missile, forcing them to leave Lebanese airspace.

These operations came "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people," Hezbollah said.

In turn, Israeli media reported alarm sirens sounding in Metula in the Galilee Finger, Nahariyya and its vicinity, Kiryat area north of Haifa and Acre, as well as “an explosion in Haifa due to a falling rocket without alarm sirens being activated.”

In this context, the Kan channel affirmed, “There was an unending series of alarm sirens in the north, reaching Haifa and its surroundings due to the infiltration of drones from Lebanon.”

Israeli media also indicated preliminary reports of a loud explosion in Hadera and a drone explosion at the Shiraga camp (the main base of the Golani Brigade) near Acre. "Authorities are verifying the explosion of a drone at the Elyakim base south of Haifa,” it added.

For its part, the Israeli army confirmed the explosion of two drones, noting that “the situation is ongoing,” while Channel 12 confirmed that “Hezbollah maintains its missile capability and drone attacks."

Since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli-Lebanese border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire, as Hezbollah opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip. Since September 23, Israel has significantly ramped up its operations, conducting lots of airstrikes daily on different areas across Lebanon, claiming to target “Hezbollah strongholds.”

The ongoing bombardment has killed over 2,792 people, including women and children, and injured 12,772 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry revealed.

In response, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, primarily targeting military installations, inflicting material and human losses.