In a basement, Netanyahu holds emergency cabinet meeting amid fears of Hezbollah attack

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an emergency session of the security cabinet on Thursday in an underground bunker at a Tel Aviv military base, amid concerns that Hezbollah may launch precision missile strikes on key intelligence sites.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the meeting, held at the Kirya military base, was prompted by fears of an imminent attack from Hezbollah. Intelligence assessments suggest that the Lebanese militant group could target critical locations, including the Kirya base and other intelligence centers in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu and senior ministers are reportedly discussing the timing of a public alert about the potential threat, which is believed to involve missile strikes and may be coordinated with Iran. The session also focused on strategies for responding if early signs of an attack are detected.

Security sources indicated that while most recent cabinet meetings have been held above ground, the decision to use the bunker underscores the gravity of the current threat. The move reflects heightened concerns about a possible escalation in hostilities with Hezbollah.