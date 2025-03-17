Identities revealed: database exposes dual citizens in Israeli army

Shafaq News/ A website tracking dual citizens who have served in the Israeli military was launched by Canadian journalist David Mastarachi, pressuring the government to prevent Canadians from enlisting.

The platform, “Search for Israeli Army Soldiers,” compiles publicly available information on Canadian-Israeli nationals who have joined the Israeli army. Mastarachi, opinion editor at The Maple, describes the project as an effort to raise awareness and encourage policy changes.

“The goal is to help the public and the government understand the extent of Canadian involvement in the Israeli military,” Mastarachi explained. “Given the serious allegations against the Israeli army, Canadians should question whether their fellow citizens should be allowed to serve in a foreign army accused of war crimes and apartheid,” he added.

The database, launched in February, currently lists 85 individuals, detailing whether they remain in Israel, continue to serve, or have returned to Canada.

The initiative has sparked criticism, particularly from Jewish organizations and Israeli officials, who argue that publicly identifying individuals could expose them to danger. Israeli Consul General in Montreal, Paul Hirschson, dismissed the project, calling the veterans on the list “a roll of honor” and suggesting that many more could be added.

Jewish advocacy groups have condemned the database, warning that it could fuel discrimination. “Publishing lists of Jews has a dark and dangerous history,” B’nai Brith Canada stated. “This is nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and target members of the Jewish community.”

Critics have also raised legal and ethical concerns, accusing Mastarachi of intimidation and doxing, disseminating personal information without consent.

Mastarachi defends the project as part of a broader effort to examine Canadian involvement in foreign military forces, particularly in light of allegations against Israel of war crimes, apartheid, and genocide.

He also points to Canada’s official position condemning Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.