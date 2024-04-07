Israeli army announces death of 4 soldiers in Gaza, including commando unit leader

Shafaq News / The Israeli army announced, on Sunday, the killing of four soldiers in its ranks including a commander of the "Aguz" unit of the commandos in battles in the city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli army spokesperson reported that four fighters from the Commando School were killed during the battles in the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza on Saturday afternoon.

The fighters are: Captain Aidoo Baruch, 21, from Tel Mond, a commander in the Aguz unit, Sergeant Amitai Ben Shushan, 20, from Azri'el, a trainee fighter in the Commando formation, Sergeant Reif Haroush, 20, from Kibbutz Ramat David, a trainee fighter in the Commando formation, and Sergeant Shab Ely, 20, from Kidar, a trainee fighter in the Commando formation.

With the announcement of the killing of four soldiers yesterday, the number of Israeli army fatalities in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for the past six months has reached 604, including 41 killed in operational incidents, according to the latest data released by the Israeli army.

The announcement by the Israeli army comes after the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Saturday that they killed 14 Israeli soldiers and wounded others in the Zanna and Al-Amal neighborhoods in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.

Notably, since October 7, the war has led to critical food shortages among Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, reaching famine levels in some areas, according to the United Nations.

So far, Israel has killed more than 33,000 Palestinians, mainly children and women, and injured about 76,000.