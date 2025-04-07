ISIS cells carry out four attacks in SDF-controlled areas

Shafaq News/ ISIS cells have launched four attacks against civilians in areas under Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) control over the past 72 hours, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday.

The most recent incident occurred in the town of al-Jarzi in eastern Deir ez-Zor, where armed assailants shot an oil investor, leaving the victim hospitalized with injuries.

Earlier attacks include a shooting at a money transfer office in al-Tayyana on April 4, which caused no casualties, and a fatal shooting on April 5, where two assailants on a motorcycle killed a man distributing fuel near Abriha. On April 6, suspected ISIS elements shot and killed a civilian accused of collaborating with the SDF in Abu Khashab.

Since the start of April, ISIS has carried out a total of four attacks in areas under SDF control. Although ISIS lost its territorial holdings in Syria in 2019, it continues to operate through sleeper cells, especially in Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah. These areas remain under the administrative control of the SDF, which is regularly targeted by ISIS militants.