IRGC renews threats of direct strike on Israel

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) issued new threats of a direct strike on Israel and promised retaliation by "resistance factions" following the assassination of senior commander Sayyed Razi Mousavi in an Israeli strike in Damascus.

In a statement, the Revolutionary Guards asserted, "We are well aware of the motives behind the assassination of one of our advisors, Razi Mousavi, in Syria, and it will be met with an appropriate response, including a direct response and actions by the Resistance Front."

The statement emphasized that the assassination would not deter Iran from continuing its confrontation with Israel, and it reminded of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation as a previous response to the killing of Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.