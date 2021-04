Shafaq News/ A Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) was killed in northwest Iran, according to the Iranian "Fars" newsagency.

The Iranian newsagency quoted the "West Azerbaijan Martyrs Corps" Public Relations and Media office that the Commander of the 310th battalion of the IRGC, Wahid Zarafshan, perished on duty in Oshnavieh, northwest Iran, during a security mission yesterday, Monday.