IRGC threatens to send 'Afghan fighters' to Gaza

Shafaq News / Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s (IRGC) Quds Force threatened, on Wednesday, to send "Afghan suicide bombers" to Gaza to support Palestinian factions.

Hassan Kadhimi Qomi, Quds Force member and Iran's envoy to Afghanistan stated that "Afghanistan is part of the axis of resistance, and although it is far from Gaza, more than an army from this country will go to support Gaza."

Iran's use of Afghans in its proxy wars is not a new tactic, as Human Rights Watch mentioned in 2016 that Iran uses Afghan refugees as soldiers in the Syrian war.

The IRGC announced the formation of the "Fatimiyoun Brigade", made up of Afghan refugees in Iran, and sent them to Syria to fight alongside the Syrian army.

Notably, Iran provides $500-$800 per month to each Afghan fighter who spends a month in Syria, along with services including accommodation for their families and free education.

Last Monday, Iran announced the deaths of eight members of the Fatimiyoun Brigade as a result of US airstrikes on targets in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.