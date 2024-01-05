IRG Commander: Soleimani "saved Iraq from American hegemony”

Shafaq News / The Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, stated on Friday that General Qasem Soleimani "saved Iraq from American hegemony."

Salami made these remarks during a speech he delivered at a funeral procession for the victims of explosions at the "Martyrs cemetery” in Kerman city.

He further asserted, "We have engaged in a real battle with a force called America over the past few decades, and in all these battles, we inflicted humiliating defeats upon them."

Continuing, General Salami remarked, "They came to Iraq, but they failed. Haj Qasem prevented America from achieving its objectives and saved Iraq from American domination."

He stated, "They also failed in Afghanistan. They wanted to oust Hezbollah from the political arena in Lebanon, but today everyone sees its strength. They aimed to overthrow the Syrian regime, yet Syria persisted, and America withdrew." Adding, "They imposed sanctions on us for the collapse of the country, but their sanctions also ended in failure."