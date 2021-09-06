IRGC calls on Baghdad and Erbil to halt attacks on Iran from their territory

Category: World

Date: 2021-09-06T12:18:44+0000

Shafaq News/ Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) called on today, Monday, the governments of Iraq and Kurdistan to prevent using their lands as a launchpad for attacks against Iran. In a statement issued earlier today, IRGC said that exploiting the territory of the Kurdistan Region by armed groups to launch attacks against Iran is unacceptable, and "we will respond appropriately." The statement urged the residents of the border areas in the Kurdistan Region to stay away from the headquarters of the offending armed groups for their own safety.

