Iran secures Russian Su-35 fighter jets in strategic deal

Shafaq News/ Iran has purchased Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Monday.

Speaking to Iran's Student News Network (SNN), Ali Shadmani said, "Iran has bought Russian-made Su-35 fighter aircraft." However, he did not clarify whether the jets have been delivered to Iran.

Earlier this month, Military Watch Magazine, a military-focused publication, reported that the Iranian Air Force is preparing to deploy Su-35 "4++ generation" fighter jets before the end of the year. The report noted that Iran has started constructing fortified facilities for these jets at its Third Tactical Air Base, located 47 kilometres north of Hamadan, known as "Hamadan Air Base."

This comes a year after Iranian Deputy Defense Minister Mehdi Farahi announced in November 2023 that Iran had finalized plans to acquire Su-35 fighter jets, Mi-28 attack helicopters, and Yak-130 trainer aircraft from Russia.

Notably, Iran has been working to upgrade its aging air force, much of which dates back to before the 1979 revolution. With Western sanctions limiting its access to advanced weaponry from other nations, Tehran has turned to Russia as a crucial partner in strengthening its military capabilities.