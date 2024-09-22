IRGC arrests 12 "collaborators with Israel" in decisive intelligence operation

Shafaq News / On Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced the arrest of several individuals described as “collaborators with Israel,” in six provinces across the country.

Iranian media quoted the IRGC's relations office, stating, "A network consisting of 12 mercenaries and collaborators with the Zionist regime [Israel], who intended to carry out counter-security operations against the people, was targeted in a decisive intelligence operation."

"The Israeli regime entered the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran and had planned a series of anti-security measures against our country," it added.