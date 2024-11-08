IRGC: Security official and 4 terrorists killed in armed clash in Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the death of one security official and four "terrorists" during an armed clash in the southwestern part of the country.

According to Tasnim News Agency, General Ahmad Shafaei, the IRGC deputy commander of the Quds base, stated that “four terrorists were killed during the Security Martyrs Operational Exercise in Sistan and Balouchestan province, following an armed confrontation in the Rask County.”

He added that the "successful operation" resulted in the discovery and seizure of a car, along with a large cache of weapons and ammunition.

Shafaei further confirmed, “Efforts are ongoing to pursue and eliminate the remaining members of these terrorist cells,” pointing out, “One IRGC member was martyred in the operation.”

The IRGC's intensified campaign follows a series of deadly attacks on Iranian security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan. On October 26, at least 10 police officers were killed in an assault by unidentified assailants in the Goharkooh region of Taftan County.

In December 2023, the Jaish al-Adl group attacked a police station in Rask, killing 11 officers.