Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IRCG dismisses a high-ranking Commander for “violating the law”

Category: World

Date: 2021-04-03T07:28:50+0000
IRCG dismisses a high-ranking Commander for “violating the law”

Shafaq News / Iran's Revolutionary Guards dismissed, on Saturday, the commander of the "Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters” after announcing his intention to run the upcoming Iranian presidential elections that will be hold on June 18.

"Dismissing the commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters is for violating the Guards’ laws regarding running the elections,… the Revolutionary Guard does not support any candidate in the upcoming presidential elections " said Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani, the head of the IRGC political bureau.

Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter is an Iranian engineering firm controlled by the IRGC. The firm, also known as GHORB, is the IRGC's major engineering arm and one of Iran's largest contractors in industrial and development projects. Therefore, it followed the Guards’ rules and laws in which not to take a personal decision to run the elections.

related

Rouhani: Iran is a part of the Solution in the region

Date: 2021-03-10 17:40:47
Rouhani: Iran is a part of the Solution in the region

Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Date: 2021-01-01 19:08:24
Washington Times should stop publishing “fake news”; Iranian Foreign Ministry said

Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Date: 2021-02-15 10:06:49
Iran welcomes Qatar’ efforts to revive the nuclear deal

Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

Date: 2020-11-20 21:04:06
Iran seizes foreign ship smuggling fuel in Persian Gulf

AP: Iran threatened to attack a military site in Washington

Date: 2021-03-21 20:20:03
AP: Iran threatened to attack a military site in Washington

Iran to open Ilam Oil and Gas Company

Date: 2021-01-13 05:59:53
Iran to open Ilam Oil and Gas Company

Iran prepares for elections, the “Nuclear” still a controversial issue

Date: 2021-02-26 07:05:22
Iran prepares for elections, the “Nuclear” still a controversial issue

Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam

Date: 2020-12-12 07:27:47
Iran executes dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam