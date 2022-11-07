IHRO: At least 304 Including 41 Children Killed in Iran protests

Shafaq News/ At least 304 people, including 41 children and 24 women have been killed in the ongoing nationwide protests. Iran Human Rights Organization (IHRO) reported. “Yesterday, security forces killed at least 16 people with live bullets in Khash in Sistan and Baluchistan province.” The Norway-based organization said. Iran Human Rights calls on “the international community to support the Iranian people’s uprising and take immediate action to end the state violence.” Director, Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said: “Fifty days after the start of the protests and more than 304 protesters killed, Iranians continue taking to the streets and are more determined than ever to bring fundamental changes. The response from the Islamic Republic is more violence. The international community must support the Iranian people’s right to self-determination and prevent further loss of lives by the Islamic Republic.”

