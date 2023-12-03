IDF reports loss of officer and soldier in Gaza conflict

Shafaq News / The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced today, Sunday, the death of an officer and a soldier in its ranks during battles in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.

Identified as Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, a 20-year-old fighter from Beit T'kiva in Battalion 932 of the Nachal Brigade, succumbed to injuries sustained during a battle on November 14 in the northern part of Gaza.

Additionally, Reserve Captain Or Brandes, a 25-year-old combatant from Shoam, serving in Battalion 82 of the Seventh Brigade known as the "Golan Assault Formation", was fatally wounded in a battle in the central area of the Gaza Strip.

These casualties add to a toll of around 400 fatalities within the IDF since October 7.