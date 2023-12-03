IDF reports loss of officer and soldier in Gaza conflict
Shafaq News / The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announced today, Sunday, the death of an officer and a soldier in its ranks during battles in the northern and central parts of the Gaza Strip.
Identified as Sergeant Aschalwu Sama, a 20-year-old fighter from Beit T'kiva in Battalion 932 of the Nachal Brigade, succumbed to injuries sustained during a battle on November 14 in the northern part of Gaza.
Additionally, Reserve Captain Or Brandes, a 25-year-old combatant from Shoam, serving in Battalion 82 of the Seventh Brigade known as the "Golan Assault Formation", was fatally wounded in a battle in the central area of the Gaza Strip.
These casualties add to a toll of around 400 fatalities within the IDF since October 7.
The IDF escalated airstrikes and targeting operations on Saturday, intensifying focus on the central and southern zones of Gaza, while confrontations persisted in the northern area.