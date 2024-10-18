Houthis claim drone attack on ship heading to Israel in the Arabian Sea

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Houthis announced that they had targeted a vessel in the Arabian Sea using drones, claiming it was en route to Israel.

In a statement, the Houthis said their forces "carried out an operation targeting the ship MEGALOPOLIS in the Arabian Sea for violating the company's ban on entering ports in occupied Palestine."

The statement added that the attack was conducted "in support of the oppressed Palestinian and Lebanese people and solidarity with the Palestinian and Lebanese resistance."

The Yemeni armed forces confirmed that the operation, involving multiple drones, successfully achieved its objectives by targeting the MEGALOPOLIS ship in the Arabian Sea.