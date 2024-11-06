Hezbollah vows ongoing resistance against Israel, rules out political settlements

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah's Secretary-General Naim Qassem vowed, on Wednesday, that the group will achieve victory in its ongoing confrontation with Israel, stating that military engagement, not political dialogue, is the only way to end the conflict.

In a speech marking 40 days since the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, Qassem accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "pursuing a strategy aimed at eliminating Hezbollah, occupying Lebanon, and reshaping the political landscape of the Middle East." According to Qassem, "Netanyahu's project is to dismantle Hezbollah, occupy Lebanon in a manner similar to the West Bank, and redraw the region’s map."

Hezbollah, Qassem emphasized, "remains steadfast in its resistance, with the battlefield as the only answer." He described the group's readiness, citing "tens of thousands of well-prepared fighters" and extensive resources to sustain a prolonged confrontation. "Our missiles and drones can strike throughout Israeli territory, sending a clear message that this conflict is far from one-sided," he warned.

Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah’s strategy is unaffected by international political shifts, including the US election, and reiterated the group's intent to focus solely on "thwarting Israeli ambitions in the region." He expressed doubt that the Israeli military, despite its superior equipment, could endure Hezbollah's determination and resilience. "For us, there is no alternative but resistance," he declared, adding that Hezbollah's perseverance is rooted in "a sense of divine support and rightful defense of Lebanese territory."

He concluded by reaffirming Hezbollah's commitment to continued resistance and warned that the costs of compliance and submission would far outweigh the sacrifices being made. "Our victory is certain," he asserted, "and it is Netanyahu who will ultimately face defeat."