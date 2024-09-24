Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases and settlement with rocket barrage

Shafaq News/ Lebanon’s Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it launched a volley of rocket attacks targeting an Israeli military camp, logistics depots, and a settlement.

In a statement, the group said, "We have bombarded the Eliakim Camp, which belongs to the Northern Command, south of Haifa, with a volley of Fadi-2 rockets."

Hezbollah added, "We also targeted the main storage facilities of the Northern Command at Nimra Base with dozens of rockets, as well as the logistical depots of the 146th Division at Naftali Base with another rocket barrage."

The group also attacked the Kiryat Shmona settlement and Safed city.

The statement further noted that sirens sounded in towns east of Haifa and Western Galilee, with casualties reported as rockets fired from Lebanon towards Yokne’am Illit and Rambam Street in Haifa.