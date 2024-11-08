Hezbollah targets Israeli airport and two bases with "precise missile barrage”

Shafaq News/ Lebanon's Hezbollah announced on Friday that it targeted an Israeli airport and two bases with a "precise missile barrage."

In two statements, the Lebanese party said its fighters targeted the Stella Maris naval base, a key maritime surveillance facility on the northern coast northwest of Haifa, with a "precise missile barrage" at 8:00 AM on Friday, November 8, 2024. They also hit the Ramat David Airbase and airport southeast of Haifa with a rocket salvo.

In subsequent statements, Hezbollah announced targeting an Israeli gathering in Jal al-Hamar, south of Adaysseh, with artillery, causing casualties, and hitting a military bulldozer escorted by infantry as it advanced toward the Sari Ridge northwest of Kafr Kila, destroying it, reportedly killing and wounding its crew, and injuring members of the escorting force with “a guided missile.”

Additionally, Hezbollah targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage, as part of a warning issued by its fighters to several northern settlements.

These attacks were carried out "to support our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, stand in solidarity with their brave resistance, defend Lebanon and its people, and respond to the Israeli enemy's attacks and massacres."

In turn, Israeli media reported that Hezbollah launched dozens of rockets since early morning, reaching Haifa and south of Nazareth, with sirens heard in Zar'it in the western Galilee and Kila in the northern Golan.

Israel continues its airstrikes on various areas in Lebanon, with Israeli warplanes bombing the towns of Kfar Tebnit, Qaaqaait Al Jisr, Hanin, Chaqra, At-Tiri, Kounine, Al-Jumayjmah, Al-Sawana, and Majdal Selm. Meanwhile, the Lebanese Civil Defense reported completing 161 missions within 24 hours, including rescues, medical assistance, and firefighting operations.

Since October 8, 2023, clashes have occurred between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, following Israel's declaration of war on Gaza and Hezbollah’s support for Gaza. In September 2024, Israel intensified hostilities against Lebanon before launching a targeted ground operation in southern Lebanon in early October, citing the protection of northern Israel’s population. Since the start of the war, Israel has killed 3,102 people, including women and children, and injured 13,819 others.